ZURICH, Sept 10 The Swiss National Bank reinforced its willingness to take further steps to cap the franc at 1.20 per euro if necessary, including imposing negative interest rates, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The Swiss National Bank has always emphasized that it would take further measures to enforce the cap if necessary, and SNB chairman Thomas Jordan has mentioned negative interest rates several times in interviews as an example in this context," the central bank said in a brief statement to Reuters.

The statement came after the euro jumped to a three-week high of 1.21165 Swiss francs earlier on Wednesday after a report cited SNB official Thomas Moser as saying the bank remained open to negative interest rates.

The Swiss franc's rise to near two-year highs against the euro is testing the SNB's cap after the European Central Bank opted for asset purchases. The Swiss central bank holds its next rate meeting on Sept 18. (Reporting By Katharina Bart; Editing by Toby Chopra)