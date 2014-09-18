BRIEF-Ellomay Capital announces results of debenture offering in Israel
* Ellomay capital announces results of debenture offering in Israel
ZURICH, Sept 18 Switzerland's central bank has not intervened in foreign exchange markets to defend its cap on the franc at 1.20 per euro, its chairman Thomas Jordan told Swiss radio SRF on Thursday.
"No, we haven't had to enforce it," Jordan replied after being asked whether the SNB had been active in currency markets.
"But we did say quite clearly that we are prepared to enforce the cap and if necessary, we will take further measures to do so," Jordan said.
The SNB stiffened its resolve to defend the cap earlier on Thursday, toughening its rhetoric as the risk of deflation in Switzerland resurfaces, but it stopped short of announcing any further measures. (Reporting By Katharina Bart)
* Ellomay capital announces results of debenture offering in Israel
NEW YORK, March 14 The U.S. bond market's gauges on inflation expectations trimmed their earlier decline on Tuesday as data showed producer prices rose more than forecast in February, supporting the view of faster domestic inflation.
March 14 Air Methods Corp said on Tuesday it would be acquired by affiliates of private equity firm American Securities LLC in a deal valuing the U.S. medical helicopter company at $2.5 billion, including debt.