ZURICH, March 9 The Swiss government is
sticking to its plans to name a new permanent central bank head
and third board member to replace Philipp Hildebrand in April, a
spokesman said on Friday, despite pressure to do so earlier to
restore stability to the bank.
The cabinet, which met on Friday, took note of an audit into
financial dealings of Swiss National Bank board members
published on Wednesday which gave interim head Thomas Jordan a
clean bill of health, a spokesman said.
But the government is sticking to a plan announced in
January, after Hildebrand resigned over a currency trading
scandal, to name both the new permanent chairman and a third new
board member at the same time, the spokesman told a news
conference.
