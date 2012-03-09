ZURICH, March 9 The Swiss government is sticking to its plans to name a new permanent central bank head and third board member to replace Philipp Hildebrand in April, a spokesman said on Friday, despite pressure to do so earlier to restore stability to the bank.

The cabinet, which met on Friday, took note of an audit into financial dealings of Swiss National Bank board members published on Wednesday which gave interim head Thomas Jordan a clean bill of health, a spokesman said.

But the government is sticking to a plan announced in January, after Hildebrand resigned over a currency trading scandal, to name both the new permanent chairman and a third new board member at the same time, the spokesman told a news conference. (Reporting by Emma Thomasson)