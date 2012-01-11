ZURICH Jan 11 Naming a new third member
to the Swiss National Bank's board and appointing a new
permanent chairman could take until April or May, Switzerland's
finance minister said on Wednesday.
SNB Chairman Philipp Hildebrand resigned with immediate
effect on Monday after a scandal over a currency trade made by
his wife and his deputy Thomas Jordan was appointed as intermin
chairman.
"Maybe April or May," Eveline Widmer-Schlumpf said at the
government's weekly news conference.
"I think it's right that you have all three and then you can
make the choice as a whole," she also said.
The SNB's bank council will make a recommendation to the
government, which then makes the appointment.