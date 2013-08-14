ZURICH Aug 14 The Swiss National Bank's cap on the Swiss franc has spared Switzerland the worst of the euro zone crisis, but the franc remains high, SNB board member Fritz Zurbruegg said in an interview published on Wednesday.

While there are some encouraging signs from Europe, including industrial production in Germany and the beginning of an economic recovery in Great Britain, the cap is still needed and will remain in place as long as necessary, Zurbruegg told Swiss daily Corriere Del Ticino.

"Now the level is at 1.23 the situation still needs to be monitored, but the tension has eased," Zurbruegg said. "The minimum level will remain in place as long as necessary."