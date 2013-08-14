European shares drop on weaker updates, focus on Fed chair
LONDON, March 3 European shares dropped on Friday following disappointing company updates, with WPP falling after giving a cautious outlook and Berendsen plunging on its results.
ZURICH Aug 14 The Swiss National Bank's cap on the Swiss franc has spared Switzerland the worst of the euro zone crisis, but the franc remains high, SNB board member Fritz Zurbruegg said in an interview published on Wednesday.
While there are some encouraging signs from Europe, including industrial production in Germany and the beginning of an economic recovery in Great Britain, the cap is still needed and will remain in place as long as necessary, Zurbruegg told Swiss daily Corriere Del Ticino.
"Now the level is at 1.23 the situation still needs to be monitored, but the tension has eased," Zurbruegg said. "The minimum level will remain in place as long as necessary."
March 3 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening about 21 points down, or 0.3 percent, on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.3 percent ahead of the cash market open.