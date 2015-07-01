ZURICH, July 1 The Swiss government supports
efforts by the country's central bank's to weaken a "strongly
overvalued" Swiss franc, which is likely to keep growth very
weak in the quarters ahead but not trigger a sudden economic
crisis, it said on Wednesday.
The Swiss National Bank took the unusual step on Monday to
publicly confirm it had intervened to weaken the franc to rein
in a currency whose strength amid Greece's debt crisis is
hamstringing an export-reliant economy.
The government said in a statement that stable domestic
demand and an expected upturn in euro zone export markets should
prevent a slide into crisis, but it was aware of significant
risks to the economy, for instance from "Greece's uncertain
future".
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin and Katharina Bart)