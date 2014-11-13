STOCKHOLM Nov 13 The Swiss National Bank will keep its cap on the Swiss franc in place for the foreseeable future as it is still warranted by the current economic environment, its vice-chairman said on Thursday.

The SNB imposed a lid on the soaring safe-haven franc at 1.20 per euro in September 2011 to stave off deflation and a recession.

"It (the cap) is going to be in place for the foreseeable future," SNB Vice Chairman Jean-Pierre Danthine said at a macroprudential policy conference in Stockholm.

The Swiss franc hit a 26-month high against the euro on Wednesday, inching closer to the SNB's limit.

As the franc has crept higher over the past month, speculation has persisted that Switzerland's central bank will step in to weaken the currency against the euro.

