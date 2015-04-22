DIARY - Today in Washington - March 27
1100/1500: The USDA releases weekly U.S. export inspections for grains and oilseeds.
ZURICH, April 22 The Swiss National Bank (SNB) said on Wednesday it was considerably reducing the number of institutions exempt from negative rates on their cash deposits held at the central bank.
The central bank charges 0.75 percent on some Swiss franc deposits to try to deter speculative flows into the currency.
Negative interest will now also apply to the so-called sight deposit accounts held at the SNB by enterprises associated with the Confederation and its pension fund, the SNB said in a statement.
(Reporting by Alice Baghdjian and Joshua Franklin)
WASHINGTON, March 24 The Federal Reserve's willingness to accept higher inflation is not an effort to "make up" for weak price increases in recent years, but to ensure its 2 percent target is viewed credibly, San Francisco Fed President John Williams said on Friday.