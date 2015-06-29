BERNE, June 29 The head of Switzerland's central
bank said it intervened in foreign exchange markets in a bid to
weaken the franc's rise after Greece imposed capital controls
and closed the country's banks.
Swiss National Bank Chairman Thomas Jordan made the remarks
at a finance conference on Monday. He declined to give any
details.
A Greek default would likely spark massive safe-haven flows
into the Swiss currency and spur the SNB into action. The SNB
this month maintained its policy of negative interest rates and
penalties for holding Swiss francs in cash and said it would
remain active in currency markets to keep the "significantly
overvalued" franc down.
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin and Paul Arnold, Writing by
Katharina Bart, Editing by Michael Shields)