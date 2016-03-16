ZURICH, March 16 Swiss President Johann Schneider-Ammann defended the Swiss National Bank in a parliamentary debate on Wednesday where some deputies criticised its policies for causing job losses.

"If the National Bank had to give up its independence because politicians can no longer trust it, it would be one of the gravest mistakes a free economy can make. We have to have the courage to let the SNB do its job independently in the service of the economy," said Schneider-Ammann, a member of the liberal Free Democrats in the four-party coalition government.

He was speaking a day before the SNB's quarterly monetary policy assessment at which it was widely expected to leave its key interest rates, already in negative territory, unchanged. (Reporting by John Miller, Editing by Michael Shields)