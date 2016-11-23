UBS's Blessing says challenge in 2017 is to earn "decent money"
ZURICH, Jan 26 UBS Swiss head Martin Blessing said on Thursday the bank's biggest challenge this year will be keeping up decent returns.
ZURICH Nov 23 The Swiss central bank stands ready to intervene should the upcoming Italian referendum unleash turmoil on the currency markets, governing board member Andrea Maechler said on Wednesday.
Italy is due to vote on constitutional reforms on Dec. 4, an event which could trigger uncertainty and a rush into the safe-haven Swiss franc, pushing it higher against the euro. (Reporting by John Revill)
LONDON, Jan 26 Advisers could pocket up to $100 million in fees from Johnson & Johnson's $30 billion acquisition of Swiss biotech firm Actelion, the largest takeover of a European healthcare business in more than a decade.