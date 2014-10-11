WASHINGTON Oct 10 Risks to inflation in Switzerland are to the downside given lower commodity prices and a weak global economy, Swiss National Bank (SNB) Chairman Thomas Jordan said on Friday, vowing to do anything necessary to fend off deflation.

Jordan said policymakers were closely watching the risk of negative inflation rates or deflation given a deterioration in the economy of the euro zone, Switzerland's main trading partner.

"At the moment we have this deflation risk, or risk of negative inflation, especially also because the European situation deteriorated recently," he told Reuters on the sidelines of World Bank and International Monetary Fund meetings in Washington.

"It's something that is really on the radar screen." (Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)