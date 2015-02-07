* SNB's Jordan says will be active in currency market if
necessary
* Declines to say whether or not SNB has intervened recently
* Swiss growth will be lower than previously forecast-SNB's
Jordan
(Recasts with comment on interest rates)
ZURICH, Feb 7 The Swiss National Bank is
prepared to intervene in foreign exchange markets and has room
to lower already negative interest rates if necessary to weaken
the franc, the central bank's chairman said.
"We are observing the exchange rate situation as a whole,"
Thomas Jordan told Swiss radio station SRF in an interview
broadcast on Saturday. "If necessary we are active but as I said
we do not speak about our transactions."
The SNB shocked financial markets on Jan. 15 by scrapping
its cap on the franc of 1.20 per euro, sending the currency
soaring and stocks plunging on fears for the export-reliant
Swiss economy.
Jordan said it was important the SNB say nothing about
possible transactions so that the central bank can have the
biggest impact if it is required to intervene in the currency
market.
Figures on monthly currency reserves and weekly sight
deposits indicate the SNB is still actively curbing the franc,
and a Swiss newspaper has reported that the central bank is
unofficially targeting an exchange rate of 1.05-1.10 francs per
euro.
In a bid to discourage investors from piling into the
safe-haven Swiss franc, the SNB is charging negative interest
rates of -0.75 percent on some of the banks which deposit
overnight funds with it.
Jordan said the negative interest rates are having a "strong
impact" to make the franc less attractive, and signalled the
central bank has room to push rates lower.
"There is certainly a limit for negative interest rates, but
the question is where exactly that limit is," Jordan said.
"However, I believe at the current level of -0.75 percent,
the limit certainly isn't reached yet."
Jordan said it was too early say exactly what impact
removing the cap would have on the Swiss economy, but that
growth and inflation would be lower than the SNB had previously
forecast.
In December, the central bank predicted the Swiss economy
would grow by about 2 percent this year and inflation would be
-0.1 percent.
The Swiss government warned this week that a soaring franc
meant economic growth would be weaker than previously expected,
while some economists, including the KOF Swiss Economic
Institute, are now predicting a recession for 2015.
When asked about the prospect of using capital controls to
weaken the franc, Jordan said it was much too early to talk
about such a move and that it was not a priority measure for the
SNB.
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin and Paul Arnold; Editing by
Michael Urquhart)