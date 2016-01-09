ZURICH Jan 9 The Swiss franc is likely to hold steady or ease this year, Swiss National Bank Chairman Thomas Jordan said in an interview with Swiss radio SRF on Saturday.

"We expect the franc to stay on its (current) level or to weaken slightly," Jordan said in reply to a question about his expectations for the Swiss economy in 2016.

"If the franc weakens a lot, that would be very good for the economy, exports would be much better and growth would accelerate. If the franc appreciates, it will go the other way," he said in an interview with the Samstagrundschau programme. (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz and Angelika Gruber, editing by Michael Shields)