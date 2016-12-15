BRIEF-L'attrait unit to buy properties
* Says its unit to buy three properties that including plots of land and building located in Japan on Jan. 31, with undisclosed price
BERN Dec 15 The Swiss National Bank's use of negative interest rates and a willingness to intervene in the currency markets continue to be appropriate and necessary to check the "significantly overvalued" franc, SNB Chairman Thomas Jordan said on Thursday.
"During periods of high volatility our willingness to intervene in the foreign exchange market has a stabilising effect on the exchange rate," Jordan said in remarks prepared for a news conference after the SNB left rates on hold as expected. (Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Michael Shields)
DUBAI, Jan 25 Dubai's Deyaar Development reported a 52.4 percent fall in fourth-quarter net profit on Wednesday, according to Reuters calculations
* Says is on track to meet fully-loaded capital target of over 11 percent by 2018