ZURICH Jan 21 Swiss private bank Lombard Odier said on Wednesday it will begin charging private clients to hold Swiss francs, following a decision by Switzerland's central bank to push down its interest rate on some cash deposits and to scrap its currency cap.

Lombard Odier, a privately-held bank for wealthy clients, will apply a 0.75 percent charge to franc accounts of more than 100,000 Swiss francs ($115,674) in cash, effective from Jan. 22, a spokesman for the Geneva-based firm said in an emailed statement.

"Many clients will prefer to pay a premium for the confidence that their assets are safely held with the Swiss National Bank in Swiss francs rather than take counter-party or foreign exchange risk elsewhere in the market," the bank said

Lombard Odier said it will not apply the charges to discretionary portfolios with conservative, balanced or growth profiles.

Switzerland's central bank stunned markets last week when it ended a three-year-old currency cap on the value of the Swiss franc against the euro, sending the currency soaring against the euro. ($1 = 0.8645 Swiss francs) (Reporting By Oliver Hirt. Writing by Katharina Bart.)