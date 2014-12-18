ZURICH Dec 18 The Swiss National Bank could
take further measures to defend its cap on the franc, including
reducing interest rates further or lowering the threshold on
which the negative deposit rate is charged, its chairman said on
Thursday.
"If it becomes necessary, we can take further measures.
Possible measures include a further reduction of interest rates
or a reduction of the exemption threshold," SNB Chairman Thomas
Jordan told journalists in Zurich.
In a surprise statement, the SNB said it would impose
negative interest rates on cash held by other banks at the
central bank, seeking to discourage safe-haven buying by
investors anxious about the crisis in Russia and oil's slide.
(Reporting by Alice Baghdjian and Silke Koltrowitz. Writing by
Caroline Copley.)