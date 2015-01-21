ZAGREB Jan 21 Croatia will consider converting loans denominated in Swiss francs into the local kuna currency to deal with a surge in the value of the franc, Prime Minister Zoran Milanovic said on Wednesday.

"We will consider a possible conversion of loans into kuna and see if it is feasible," Milanovic told parliament. "It is important that the banks remain profitable, but the risks must be shared." (Reporting by Igor Ilic; Writing by Matt Robinson)