* Franc's surge boosts mortgage payments for 550,000 homeowners

* Banks offer to cut rates and exchange rate for customers

* Anti-monopoly watchdog says more help for borrowers needed

By Marcin Goclowski and Pawel Florkiewicz

WARSAW, Feb 19 Polish banks were careless when granting Swiss franc mortgages and should offer borrowers more relief than is currently being proposed, the head of Poland's anti-monopoly watchdog said.

"The banks have been granting franc credits carelessly in terms of customer care, because they have been putting the whole currency risk on them (borrowers)," Adam Jasser, head of the UOKiK watchdog, told Reuters in an interview.

"Now they should go to customers and offer them something, so that they bear part of the costs associated with the latest rise in the franc."

Around 550,000 Polish households hold Swiss franc-denominated mortgages, taken out before the 2007/08 global financial crisis, when the Polish zloty was relatively strong against the franc.

As mortgage owners have been hit by the franc's strength since the crisis and again this year after Switzerland unexpectedly scrapped the franc's cap against the euro on Jan. 15, Poland's government has proposed relief measures for borrowers.

Banks have said they would implement the government proposals, but Jasser joins borrowers, some politicians and the financial services regulator in calling for lenders to go further.

Jasser's agency has no formal say over what relief scheme is chosen, but its statutory power to fine banks if they cheat customers gives it informal influence in the debate.

Jasser, until last year a government minister in the Prime Minister's office, said his agency is trying to establish whether banks are cutting the rates they charge Polish lenders in line with Swiss interest rate cuts.

The Polish government, facing an election this year, has proposed a relief scheme that would involve three elements: cutting interest rates, making the rate at which they change clients' zloty repayments into francs more favourable, and refraining from demanding extra collateral from borrowers.

Banks have said they are comfortable with the government's proposals, but Jasser said lenders should go further.

"The sale of Swiss franc-denominated loans is an example of mis-selling, where banks, institutions of the public trust, have been offering products to clients, to whom they shouldn't have been addressed," Jasser said without giving details.

Some analysts have said one solution is for banks to forfeit part of their margin on loans and donate that money to a fund that would help struggling mortgage holders by financing the redemption of part of their debt.

There is also a rival proposal from Andrzej Jakubiak, head of Polish financial services regulator KNF.

Under that plan, borrowers would be allowed to convert their mortgages into zlotys at a historical exchange rate, although clients would have to pay banks some compensation.

The cost of that plan is estimated at 20 billion-25 billion zlotys ($5.5 billion-6.8 billion). Analysts say if banks had to foot a bill that size straight away, it could threaten their financial stability. (Writing by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Susan Fenton)