WARSAW Jan 21 The owner of Getin Noble Bank
, one of the biggest lenders of Swiss franc-denominated
loans in Poland, said on Wednesday that he expects the zloty
could stay close to current levels against Switzerland's
currency for the next few months.
The zloty has fallen by around 22 percent versus the franc
since the Swiss National Bank scrapped its currency's cap
against the euro last Thursday, and was trading at 4.3086
on Wednesday.
"Fluctuations are nothing special. I can quite easily
imagine that in 2-3 years' time the zloty strengthens quite
strongly against the franc," billionaire Leszek Czarnecki told
private broadcaster TVN Biznes i Swiat.
"It seems (though) that in the near future, a few weeks,
maybe months, one cannot expect such a move, so we have to live
with this," he said.
Czarnecki also said his bank would not impose additional
collateral on FX mortgage holders as their debt surged due to
the strong franc.
(Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Agnieszka Barteczko;
Editing by Susan Fenton)