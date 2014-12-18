HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on March 22 at 1:54 P.M. EDT/1754 GMT
March 22 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday:
ZURICH Dec 18 Credit Suisse said on Thursday it currently has no plans to levy negative interest rates on savings accounts, after Switzerland's central bank said it would introduce negative rates on big commercial bank deposits.
"For the time being, Credit Suisse does not plan to introduce negative interest rates on savings accounts," Credit Suisse said in an emailed statement in reaction to the SNB's decision. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin)
March 22 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday:
NEW YORK, March 22 The Federal Reserve on Wednesday awarded $251.01 billion in one-day repurchase agreements at an interest rate of 0.75 percent to 66 bidders, which was the highest amount since $266.47 billion on Jan. 4, the New York Federal Reserve said.
MEADOWS SAYS TRUMP UNDERSTANDS WHITE HOUSE, FREEDOM CAUCUS HAVE A "COMMON GOAL" IN LOWER HEALTHCARE PREMIUMS