ZURICH Dec 18 UBS said on Thursday
that it has no plans to levy negative interest rates on its
retail clients and has already imposed fees on interbank clients
in the past two years to discourage Swiss franc holdings.
"We have been observing the development of market interest
rates and cash-deposits of certain clients, especially balances
on current-accounts and cash-clearing accounts in interbank
transactions for quite some time," the Swiss bank said in a
statement after Switzerland's central bank disclosed negative
interest rates earlier on Thursday.
"As a consequence, we've already levied fees to discourage
interbank clients from holding excessive cash balances over the
past two years."
The bank said it will continue to evaluate whether further
measures such as fees or negative interest rates are necessary,
although it currently qualifies for an exemption the Swiss
National Bank has granted for banks based on their deposits held
at the central bank.
