* Imposes interest rate of -0.25 pct on sight deposits
* Expands Libor target range to -0.75 pct to 0.25 pct
* SNB's Jordan says could cut rates further
* Franc falls to lowest level against euro since mid-October
By Alice Baghdjian and Caroline Copley
ZURICH, Dec 18 Switzerland's central bank said
it would start charging banks for deposits in francs for the
first time since the 1970s, hoping to stem a flight to the
safe-haven currency driven by concern over the euro zone and
Russia's deepening crisis.
In a surprise statement on Thursday, the Swiss National Bank
(SNB) announced it would impose an interest rate of -0.25
percent on the portion of so-called "sight deposits" - cash
commercial banks and other financial institutions hold with the
central bank - above a certain threshold.
It will come into effect on Jan. 22, when the European
Central Bank holds its next meeting, fuelling speculation the
ECB may start full-scale money printing then, though SNB
Chairman Thomas Jordan played down the possibility of any
connection.
"I don't think that's a coincidence," said Jan von Gerich,
chief fixed income analyst at Nordea. "It adds to expectations
that the ECB will deliver in January."
Growing worries that plunging oil prices may send the euro
zone into a deflationary spiral were already expected to push
the ECB to buy sovereign debt early next year, piling pressure
on the franc in recent weeks.
Russia's rapidly weakening rouble and political upheaval in
Greece pushed the franc up further, threatening Switzerland's
export-driven economy, which sends the lion's share of its goods
to the neighbouring euro zone.
"Rapidly mounting uncertainty on the financial markets has
substantially increased demand for safe investments," Jordan
told a news conference in Zurich. "The worsening of the crisis
in Russia was a major contributory factor in this development."
The franc, the most liquid safe-haven currency after the
Japanese yen, has stuck close to the 1.20 limit against the euro
in the past few days, despite central bank intervention.
Jordan said the bank remained committed to buying up
unlimited quantities of foreign currencies to defend its 1.20
per euro cap on the franc set at the height of the euro zone
crisis in 2011.
The SNB's balance sheet is already bloated with around 460
billion Swiss francs ($474.81 billion) in currency reserves,
amassed during heavy interventions in the foreign exchange
markets in 2012 to defend the cap.
The charge will not be levied on the first 10 million francs
that financial institutions deposit at the central bank. For
those banks required to park minimum reserves at the SNB, the
threshold is 20 times this base requirement, meaning that, for
some, billions of francs will be exempt.
Switzerland's largest bank UBS said it was exempt,
while Credit Suisse said it would be unaffected by the
measures. The two banks introduced a form of negative interest
rates on bank clients' franc accounts in 2012 to deter rivals
from hoarding the safe-haven unit.
The franc fell after the announcement to its lowest against
the euro since mid-October and to its weakest against
the US dollar since May 2013. By 1200 GMT, the franc had
pared some of those losses and was trading 0.3 percent lower
against the euro, with some economists cautioning the effect of
the SNB's measures could be limited.
"You can't steer a currency with interest rate moves alone,"
said Thomas Stucki, chief investment officer at St. Galler
Kantonalbank. "The prospect of big profits if the 1.20 limit
collapses is so great that speculators won't be deterred by
negative interest rates."
NO SILVER BULLET
Geoffrey Yu, a currency strategist at UBS in London said the
SNB's action should give it some breathing space in the short
term. "If you hold Swiss francs right now you do have to bear a
cost. New buyers will be forced to think twice," he said.
But Swissquote analyst Peter Rosenstreich described the move
as "no silver bullet" and said the SNB will face pressure in the
long-term to take more action.
"Clearly this was a signal to the markets that despite
growing pressure on EURCHF and expectations that ECB actions
will drive more capital into Switzerland, the SNB remains
steadfast in defending the floor. Even becoming proactive,"
Rosenstreich said.
The SNB also expanded its three-month Libor target range to
-0.75 percent to 0.25 percent from 0.0 to 0.25 percent
previously.
Jordan told the news conference he expected the measures to
remain in place for the foreseeable future. He said the SNB
stood ready to take further measures, including reducing
interest rates further or reducing the threshold in which the
negative deposit rate is charged.
Given the oil price and uncertainty on financial markets,
inflation in Switzerland could be lower next year than the -0.1
percent forecast by the SNB last week, Jordan said.
Economists have warned negative rates could be expensive for
Switzerland's large banking sector and would also have an
adverse effect on pension funds and money market funds.
Domestic banks held 313 billion Swiss francs in sight
deposits with the SNB at the end of last week - around half the
Swiss annual gross domestic product. Economists at Credit Suisse
estimate the negative interest rate will be charged on about 20
to 25 billion Swiss francs of this.
Switzerland last imposed capital controls in 1972, when
money surged in as the global fixed exchange rate regime broke
down. But the curbs failed, and in 1978 the SNB capped the franc
versus the German mark.
($1 = 6.0419 Danish crowns)
(Reporting by Caroline Copley, Alice Baghdjian, Silke
Koltrowitz, Joshua Franklin and Katharina Bart; additional
reporting by Jamie McGeever in London; writing by Caroline
Copley; editing by Philippa Fletcher)