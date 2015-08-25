ZURICH Aug 25 A parliamentary panel questioned
Swiss National Bank Chairman Thomas Jordan about the potential
impact of the central bank's ultra-loose monetary policy to
combat the strong franc, the upper house's finance committee
said after a hearing on Tuesday.
"Several committee members expressed concern about the
long-term effects that this policy could have on the Swiss
economy," a summary said. It said the discussion centred on the
franc's strength and "various countermeasures by the central
bank, in particular the negative rate policy".
The Swiss central bank sets monetary policy independently
but meets parliament regularly to discuss the economic
situation.
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Janet Lawrence)