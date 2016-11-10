BRIEF-Citigroup announces about 663 mln euros redemption of notes due Nov 2017
* Cash redemption price payable for notes on redemption date will equal par plus EUR1.58 million in accrued and unpaid interest
ZURICH Nov 10 The Swiss National Bank will continue annual payments of 1 billion Swiss francs ($1.02 billion) to the national government and to cantons, according to a new 5-year pact announced on Thursday over how to divide the central bank's profits.
According to the new pact with the country's finance department that runs through 2020, however, the SNB will make up for any omitted or reduced profit distributions if its distribution reserve is in positive territory.
The distribution will be raised to a maximum of 2 billion francs if the distribution reserve exceeds 20 billion francs. (Reporting by John Miller; editing by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)
* Files for common stock shelf of up to $257.5 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kunv78) Further company coverage:
* T-Mobile us-T-Mobile USA inc entered $4 billion secured term loan facility with Deutsche Telekom AG, its majority stockholder