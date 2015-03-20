WARSAW, March 20 Poland's government and banks are not planning any further measures to help borrowers struggling with mortgages denominated in Swiss francs, senior government and banking sources said.

More than half a million Poles have Swiss franc loans and the cost of repayments shot up after the Swiss central bank removed its ceiling on the franc this year. Those loans are equivalent to about 8 percent of Poland's economic output.

A series of relief measures have already been agreed between lenders and the government, with little major impact on the banks' bottom lines.

"And that's it, unless the franc rises further significantly," a source close to government told Reuters, dismissing expectations the government would force banks to take additional measures. (Additional reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz; Editing by David Holmes)