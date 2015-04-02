(Adds analyst and market reaction)

By Marcin Goclowski

WARSAW, April 2 Proposals by Poland's financial regulator to let holders of Swiss franc mortgages convert the debt into zlotys at an historical exchange rate would be "fatal" for banks, central bank chief Marek Belka said on Thursday.

The governor's intervention effectively kills off the proposal, one analyst said, because for the conversion to happen the central bank would have to agree to sell part of its foreign exchange reserves to the banks.

"I think this proposal would be fatal for banks. In any case difficult to accept. For us, it would mean getting rid of almost half the currency reserves," Belka told Rzeczpospolita daily in an interview published on Thursday.

About 550,000 Poles hold Swiss franc mortgages worth some $38.4 billion, about 40 percent of total mortgage lending, mostly taken out before the 2008 financial crisis, which have become expensive to service following a surge in the franc.

With two nationwide elections this year, Polish authorities are keen to be seen as sympathetic.

Andrzej Jakubiak, head of the financial regulator KNF, proposed in February that borrowers be allowed to convert their debt at an exchange rate from before the franc surged, although clients would have to pay banks some compensation.

Jakubiak has estimated the cost of the plan at 1.2 billion zlotys ($319 million) per year. As a number of the mortgages have a 20-year maturity, that could eventually add up to around 25 billion zlotys.

Jakub Borowski, chief economist at Credit Agricole in Warsaw said Jakubiak's proposal was unlikely to be implemented, given opposition from lenders and now the central bank.

"Implementing it would require a purchase of a significant amount of currencies in the central bank, which would be contrary to the statutory aim of the NBP (central bank), which is taking care of the stability of the financial system."

Since the Swiss National Bank shocked markets in January by dropping a cap on the franc's value versus the euro, the Swiss currency has surged to around 3.9 zlotys per franc, nearly double its 2008 level.

Prime Minister Ewa Kopacz told privately owned broadcaster Polsat News late on Wednesday that FX mortgage holders should not be left alone to carry the burden.

"I can assure you that we're discussing (it) a lot, looking for the most optimal solutions at the moment, and we haven't forgotten about those people," Kopacz said.

Government and banking sources have told Reuters there are no plans now for any government-imposed relief measures -- but that could change if there is a sharp fall in the zloty or if political conditions change.

Bank shares did not respond positively to Belka's comments. Polish lenders with significant Swiss franc-denominated loan portfolios were down by up to 0.7 percent at 0931 GMT, underperforming the wider Warsaw market.

Equity analysts said investors were wary of the risk the government could make a U-turn and mandate new measures if it loses ground in campaigning for this year's elections.

($1 = 3.7618 zlotys) (Additional reporting by Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk, Wiktor Szary, and Anna Koper; Editing by Catherine Evans)