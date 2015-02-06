WARSAW Feb 6 Polish banks said on Friday they see a need for further talks on the Swiss franc-denominated mortgages conversion plan presented by the financial regulator KNF's head.

Home buyers across central and eastern Europe took out loans denominated in Swiss francs in the early 2000s, attracted by interest rates in low single digit percentages compared with double-digit rates on mortgages in their local currencies.

Repayments soared last month after the Swiss central bank removed its cap on the franc and the currency jumped some 20 percent against the Polish zloty to around 4.2 zlotys.

KNF presented its conversion plan at a meeting on Friday with major banks.

"We've agreed that this proposition has to be soundly analysed," Polish Bank Association head Krzysztof Pietraszkiewicz told reporters, adding that there will be another meeting next week.

The Polish government has pressed hard on banks to cut interest rates following the Swiss decision, and to reduce the price for francs they sell to clients to partially offset the soaring costs of servicing mortgages.

As Poland faces presidential and general elections this year, the Swiss franc has become a political issue and every major party has its own solution.

The deputy prime minister ruled out last week that Poland would go the way of Hungary and force lenders to convert mortgages into the local currency.

But Andrzej Jakubiak, head of regulator KNF, has presented a plan aimed at helping people struggling with repayments.

His plan assumes they would be allowed to convert their mortgages into zlotys at an historical exchange rate, although clients would have to pay banks compensation.

Jakubiak has estimated the cost of the plan at 1.2 billion zlotys ($329 million) per year. This would add up to around 25 billion in 20 years time, as a number of the mortgages have such a maturity.

Polish Finance Minister Mateusz Szczurek distanced himself on Thursday from the regulator's idea saying that it would be impossible to convince auditors to allow banks to accrue losses over the years while taking them in one year would be dangerous.

Jakubiak is however a head of the independent, powerful regulatory body that can in practice impose on banks any requirements it thinks are justified.

Poles hold mortgages denominated in Swiss francs that are worth a total $36 billion, or eight percent of Poland's gross domestic product (GDP), of the regions biggest economy. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)