WARSAW Feb 3 Poland's financial watchdog KNF is
to reassess its dividend recommendations for banks affected by
the Swiss franc surge after it meets with lenders on Friday.
"We are meeting with the banks on Friday, and then we'll see
what we'll do next," KNF deputy head Wojciech Kwasniak said on
Tuesday.
"Whether there will be a need to modify (KNF's dividend
recommendation), that we will think about depending on what ways
of restructuring the (Swiss franc mortgage) portfolio the banks
are planning to choose," Kwasniak added.
The KNF has been limiting dividend payouts among local banks
in order to strengthen their liquidity levels.
Banks with large portfolios of Swiss franc-denominated
mortgages are Getin Noble Bank, PKO BP,
General Electric's Polish unit BPH, Santander's
BZ WBK, Commerzbank's, and BCP's
Millennium, as well as Raiffeisen
International Bank's Polish unit Raiffeisen Polbank.
