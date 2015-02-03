WARSAW Feb 3 Poland's financial watchdog KNF is to reassess its dividend recommendations for banks affected by the Swiss franc surge after it meets with lenders on Friday.

"We are meeting with the banks on Friday, and then we'll see what we'll do next," KNF deputy head Wojciech Kwasniak said on Tuesday.

"Whether there will be a need to modify (KNF's dividend recommendation), that we will think about depending on what ways of restructuring the (Swiss franc mortgage) portfolio the banks are planning to choose," Kwasniak added.

The KNF has been limiting dividend payouts among local banks in order to strengthen their liquidity levels.

Banks with large portfolios of Swiss franc-denominated mortgages are Getin Noble Bank, PKO BP, General Electric's Polish unit BPH, Santander's BZ WBK, Commerzbank's, and BCP's Millennium, as well as Raiffeisen International Bank's Polish unit Raiffeisen Polbank. (Reporting by Anna Koper; Writing by Wiktor Szary; Editing by David Holmes)