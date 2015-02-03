WARSAW Feb 3 The head of Poland's KNF financial
regulator, Andrzej Jakubiak, said on Tuesday he is still working
on a plan that could allow holders of Swiss franc-denominated
mortgage to convert their debt into zlotys at historical
exchange rates.
"It is not (postponed) indefinitely. Why should it be
indefinitely? We are working on that," Jakubiak told reporters.
Jakubiak's plan is aimed at helping people struggling with
repayments after the surge in the value of the Swiss franc. It
assumes they would be allowed to convert their mortgage into
zlotys at a historical rate, but clients would have pay banks
compensation.
($1 = 3.6752 zlotys)
