WARSAW Feb 5 Polish lender mBank, a unit of Germany's Commerzbank, said on Thursday that, based on data early this month, the majority of its clients who hold Swiss franc mortgages will pay lower installments than in previous months.

The bank's Chief Executive Cezary Stypulkowski made the comment at a news conference. A surge in the value of the Swiss franc made mortgage repayments more expensive, but the Polish government has encouraged banks to ease the burden for borrowers. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Marcin Goettig)