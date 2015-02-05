(Repeats with no changes to text)
WARSAW Feb 5 Polish lender mBank, a
unit of Germany's Commerzbank, said on Thursday that, based on
data early this month, the majority of its clients who hold
Swiss franc mortgages will pay lower installments than in
previous months.
The bank's Chief Executive Cezary Stypulkowski made the
comment at a news conference. A surge in the value of the Swiss
franc made mortgage repayments more expensive, but the Polish
government has encouraged banks to ease the burden for
borrowers.
