Banco Popular at pains to protect AT1 coupons
LONDON, Jan 25 (IFR) - Spain's Banco Popular is being forced dip into reserves to ensure it can pay coupons on its Additional Tier 1 bonds in 2017 as the threat of significant losses looms large.
ZURICH Nov 24 The Swiss National Bank believes its negative interest rate policy has the backing of the Swiss public, Chairman Thomas Jordan told Swiss newspaper Tages-Anzeiger.
"As far as Switzerland is concerned, we detect very broad support for both the SNB's monetary policy and its independence," Jordan said in the interview published on Thursday.
Since January 2015, the SNB has kept interest rates in negative territory at -0.75 percent, part of the central bank's efforts to weaken demand for the Swiss. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin)
NEW YORK, Jan 25 JPMorgan Chase & Co and Intuit Inc said on Wednesday they had reached an agreement to allow the bank's customers to quickly put account information into Mint, TurboTax Online and QuickBooks Online financial management applications without turning over user names and bank passwords.
Jan 25 British insurer Admiral Group Plc said on Wednesday Non-Executive Chairman Alastair Lyons would retire in April after almost 17 years.