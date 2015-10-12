(Adds quote from Sommaruga, comment on asylum seekers)
GENEVA Oct 12 Switzerland's government does not
currently see the need to introduce emergency measures to help
the economy deal with a surge in the Swiss franc's value, the
Alpine nation's president said on Monday.
Nine months after the Swiss central bank stunned markets by
abandoning its 1.20 franc-per-euro currency cap, Simonetta
Sommaruga said that the franc "was not that strong anymore".
"Until now the Federal Council has the opinion that we do
not have to take specific measures, emergency measures,"
Sommaruga said at a conference for foreign correspondents in
Geneva. "But as I said, we have to observe that."
The franc is now trading at around 1.09 per euro.
The Swiss central bank's chairman said on Saturday that it
sees a low risk of a negative price and wage spiral and is
hopeful that a recent "slight" depreciation in the franc will
continue.
Switzerland is also among the group of European nations to
commit to taking in migrants who are fleeing war-torn countries
in the Middle East.
Sommaruga said the government now expects around 30,000
asylum seekers to come to Switzerland this year, up from a
previous estimate of 29,000. Neighbouring Germany expects more
than one million in 2015.
(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Writing by Joshua Franklin;
Editing by M ark Heinrich)