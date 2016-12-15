PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Jan 25
Jan 25 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
BERN Dec 15 It may become necessary to further lower rates in Switzerland from their current record-low levels, Swiss National Bank (SNB) Chairman Thomas Jordan said on Thursday.
"We cannot rule out that a further step lower will become necessary," Jordan told a media conference following the SNB's decision to keep a negative interest rate of -0.75 percent.
He said the SNB's readiness to intervene in forex markets to keep a lid on the franc remained unchanged, even though the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to raise interest rates was sending a positive signal. (Reporting by Zurich Newsroom)
Jan 25 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Dollar bounces overnight but seen vulnerable to profit taking
Jan 25 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.