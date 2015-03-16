ZURICH, March 16 One of Switzerland's two big
supermarkets, Coop, is to stop selling titles such as German
magazine Der Spiegel, the German-language edition of Vogue and a
Mickey Mouse comic because it says local distributors have not
cut prices after a currency surge.
The Swiss central bank's decision on Jan. 15 to end a cap on
the value of the currency at 1.20 Swiss francs per euro sent the
franc skyrocketing and led to fears for Switzerland's
export-reliant economy.
Coop said it had cut prices on more than 10,000 items since
the middle of January after asking foreign suppliers to pass on
currency gains to customers.
But the cooperative said Swiss distributors of some
magazines from the euro zone had not complied with the request
and it had decided to stop selling their publications.
"Our customers do not accept this with good reason," Coop's
vice chairman and head of marketing and purchasing Philipp Wyss
said in a statement on Monday. "With the sales ban, Coop wants
to set an example that we will not tolerate this any longer."
7Days Media Services, distributor for the German-language
publications according to a Coop spokesman, did not immediately
respond to a request for comment. A spokesman for Naville, which
distributes titles in French-speaking Switzerland, declined to
comment.
Coop posted a full-page advert in Swiss Sunday newspaper
SonntagsZeitung saying: "Stop exchange rate profiteers."
The advert, which urges "Price fairness for our customers!",
shows logos for publications including French weekly magazine
Paris Match and French lifestyle magazine Gala crossed out in
red and reads: "Until further notice, no longer in stock".
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Janet Lawrence)