By Alice Baghdjian

ZURICH, Sept 19 The Swiss National Bank said on Thursday there was still a risk of upward pressure on the Swiss franc, sticking to its policy of a currency cap and ultra-low interest rates to fend off deflation.

Two years have passed since the SNB halted the franc's gains at 1.20 to the euro, intervening in the market to ward off a flood of speculative money that threatened to damage exporters and prompt a cycle of falling prices and wages.

An increasingly bright outlook for the Swiss economy, with both the government and central bank revising 2013 growth forecasts upwards, suggests the cap is doing its job.

But with Swiss inflation still extremely low and a recovering global economy hinting at the prospect of higher interest rates elsewhere, some analysts have begun to speculate the franc could finally now start to weaken.

There was no sign in the bank's statement of any recognition that the outlook for the currency may be changing, reaffirming a now familiar commitment to buy foreign currency in unlimited quantities if needed to keep the cap in place.

"Although the situation on global financial markets has eased somewhat, the minimum exchange rate, with the three-month Libor close to zero, remains essential," the central bank said in a statement.

"It prevents an undesired tightening of monetary conditions were the upward pressure on the franc to intensify once again."

The Swiss franc was little changed after the announcement.

WEAKER

The risks of a change in the franc's fortunes centre around economists' expectations of a turning of the tide on U.S. and euro zone monetary policy which should eventually see interest rates rise faster than their Swiss equivalents.

The U.S. Federal Reserve's surprise decision late on Wednesday to postpone the start of its withdrawal of stimulus may push that back.

"If the Fed stays cautious, the SNB will stay even more cautious," said Reto Huenerwadel, an economist at UBS.

The SNB made no comment on the Fed's decision.

In Europe, the European Central Bank has said it was ready to cut interest rates or pump more money into the euro zone economy if needed to bring money market rates down and help the euro zone's "very, very green" recovery.

But while the SNB by contrast raised its 2013 growth forecast to 1.5-2.0 percent from the previous 1.0-1.5 percent, following an upgrade by the government earlier in the day, Swiss inflation is much lower.

The SNB expects prices to fall 0.2 percent this year, less severe than the 0.3 percent fall it had foreseen in June, and inflation will only reach 0.3 percent in 2014 and 0.7 percent in 2015.

One other side effect of the current regime is that the bank cannot easily resort to an interest rate hike to rein in the housing market, which has boomed on the back of immigration and Switzerland's appeal as a haven for financial investors.

The Swiss government has imposed additional capital rules on mortgage lenders to try to dampen the housing market boom, which banks are required to have in place by the end of September.

The central bank said there was still a danger that imbalances on the market would increase, though there were signs of an easing. (Reporting by Alice Baghdjian, Katharina Bart, Caroline Copley and Silke Koltrowitz, writing by Tom Miles; editing by Patrick Graham)