UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
ZURICH, June 16 Switzerland's central bank left its negative interest rates unchanged at record low levels at its quarterly policy meeting on Thursday.
As unanimously expected by economists in a Reuters poll, the Swiss National Bank (SNB) kept its target range for three-month Libor between -1.25 and -0.25 percent. It also maintained a charge on cash deposits of 0.75 percent.
Regarding possible risks to the global economy, the SNB said in a statement that "the imminent UK referendum on whether to stay in the European Union may cause uncertainty and turbulence to increase".
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Michael Shields)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts