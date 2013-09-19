ZURICH, Sept 19 The Swiss National Bank made the
following statement after its policy review on Thursday:
Monetary policy assessment of 19 September 2013
Swiss National Bank reaffirms minimum exchange rate
The Swiss National Bank (SNB) is maintaining its minimum
exchange rate of CHF 1.20 per euro. The Swiss franc is still
high. The SNB stands ready to enforce the minimum exchange rate,
if necessary, by buying foreign currency in unlimited
quantities, and to take further measures, as required. Although
the situation on the global financial markets has eased
somewhat, the minimum exchange rate, with the three-month Libor
close to zero, remains essential. It prevents an undesired
tightening of monetary conditions were the upward pressure on
the Swiss franc to intensify once again. The target range for
the three-month Libor will stay at 0.0-0.25%.
The inflation outlook has hardly changed since June. The SNB's
conditional inflation forecast is somewhat higher in the short
term, due to a rise in the oil price since the last quarter and
the slightly more positive assessment of the economic situation.
As last quarter, the forecast is based on a three-month Libor of
0.0% over the next three years. The SNB now anticipates somewhat
higher inflation of -0.2% for 2013 and 0.3% for 2014. The
inflation forecast for 2015 remains unchanged at 0.7%. There are
therefore no signs of inflation risks in Switzerland.
Recent months have seen a continuation of the slow recovery in
the global economy. In the second quarter, GDP growth in the
advanced economies was stronger than expected, especially in
Germany and France. By contrast, economic activity in the
emerging economies was sluggish. In the near term, global growth
should gradually gain in momentum and become more broad based.
Nevertheless, the recovery is likely to remain subdued.
The risk of less favourable global economic developments has
decreased somewhat compared to the last quarter. Nevertheless,
structural problems in Europe persist, which could cause new
tensions on the markets. Moreover, the outlook for the emerging
economies has deteriorated, and events in the Middle East could
push up the oil price. In addition, sudden changes in
expectations on the further course of monetary policy in key
currency areas could lead to increased volatility on the
financial markets.
In Switzerland, GDP growth in the second quarter exceeded
expectations. While the service industries experienced mainly
robust growth, value added in manufacturing declined. Exports in
the second half of 2013 should pick up on the back of firmer
demand from abroad. Because of the unexpectedly positive second
quarter, the SNB has now revised its 2013 growth forecast
upwards from 1.0-1.5% to 1.5-2.0%.
On the domestic mortgage and real estate markets, the danger
persists that imbalances will increase further. There are,
however, some signs of an easing. The price growth in some
segments of the real estate market slowed somewhat in the second
quarter. Mortgage growth was also slightly lower in the first
half of 2013 than in the previous year. Nevertheless, mortgage
lending is still climbing more rapidly than GDP. Additionally,
starting at a high level, real estate prices increased further.
The SNB will continue to monitor the situation closely.