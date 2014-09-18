FOREX-Dollar inches up as investors eye Fed meeting, Dutch elections
* Wait-and-see mood before expected Fed hike limits movements
ZURICH, Sept 18 The Swiss National Bank kept its cap on the franc at 1.20 per euro on Thursday, reiterating its commitment to defend the limit with currency interventions and take further measures immediately if necessary.
It kept its target range for the three-month Libor at 0.00-0.25 percent, as analysts polled by Reuters all expected.
The Swiss franc has strengthened towards the 1.20 threshold in recent weeks, fanning speculation about whether the central bank might take action to stem the currency's rise. The last time the SNB intervened to defend the cap was two years ago. (Reporting by Zurich Newsroom)
* Wait-and-see mood before expected Fed hike limits movements
LONDON, March 14 Miner-trader Glencore has increased its control of core commodity zinc through a deal with Canada's Trevali in which it is selling shares in two mines and helping to create the first pure zinc company with wide geographical reach.
* Says confident about VW future with or without Fiat (Adds more detail and background)