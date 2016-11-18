BRIEF-Fidelity National Financial announces amendment of consent order
* Fidelity National Financial - unit of co entered into amendment of consent order and consent order for civil money penalty assessment
FRANKFURT Nov 18 The Swiss National Bank will stick with its negative interest rate policy which aims to weaken the safe-haven Swiss franc, governing board member Andrea Maechler said at a conference in Frankfurt on Friday.
When asked if she agreed with an audience survey supporting the view that loose monetary policy had reached the limit of its effectiveness, Maechler said: "No, that would not be my conclusion.
"As you know the Swiss central bank has gone very far, we've introduced negative interest rates to -0.75 percent. We believe the benefit of the negative interest rate still far outweighs the costs."
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Michael Shields)
* Oil up on stock market, but U.S. supply caps gains (Updates to U.S. market close)
* Intends to offer for sale shares of its common stock, par value $0.001 per share