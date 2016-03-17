Lyft lands $600 million in fresh funding
SAN FRANCISCO, April 11 Ride services company Lyft has raised $600 million in fresh funding, one of its investors said on Tuesday.
ZURICH, March 17 The Swiss National Bank does not rule out using any policy tools in its fight to weaken Switzerland's currency which it continues to describe as "significantly overvalued", Chairman Thomas Jordan told Swiss radio on Thursday.
Speaking after the SNB left its benchmark interest rate unchanged at its quarterly policy assessment, Jordan said: "We want to keep to this monetary policy for the moment... Fundamentally we do not rule out any measures which could become necessary under certain circumstances."
Jordan added the SNB would need to consider the potential impact of any policy change, citing the prospect for unintended consequences. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin and Michael Shields)
TORONTO, April 11 Cenovus Energy Inc will do more hedging after its acquisition of ConocoPhillips assets, the Canadian company's Chief Executive Brian Ferguson said on Tuesday as he mounted a charm offensive on investors who balked at the deal.