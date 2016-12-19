BT warning, poor earnings weigh on European shares; Generali rallies
* Generali jumps on takeover speculation (Adds details, closing prices)
ZURICH Dec 19 The Swiss National Bank said on Monday its Bank Council approved allocating 4.6 billion Swiss francs ($4.49 billion) to 2016 currency reserve provisions, raising the provisions to 62.8 billion francs.
"The annual allocation will continue to be determined on the basis of double the average nominal economic growth rate over the previous five years. However, a minimum annual allocation of 8 percent of the provisions will now also apply," the SNB said in a statement.
With nominal GDP growth over the last five years averaging 1.9 percent, the minimum rate of 8 percent will be applied for 2016, the central bank said.
($1 = 1.0252 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Michael Shields)
* Generali jumps on takeover speculation (Adds details, closing prices)
CAIRO, Jan 24 Egypt will likely sell $4 billion in a triple-tranche eurobond issuance with lower than expected yields, bankers involved in the deal said, a potential sale twice the target set when it began a roadshow last week.
PARIS, Jan 24 Private equity firm Colony Capital has exited the capital of Carrefour, some ten years after first investing in Europe's largest retailer.