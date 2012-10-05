* SNB's reserves watched to see whether cap on franc
sustainable
* SNB has cap of 1.20/ euro on safe-haven franc
* Reserves at 429.3 bln Sfr in September
By Andrew Thompson and Catherine Bosley
ZURICH, Oct 5 The Swiss National Bank's foreign
exchange reserves barely rose in September, after surging in
previous months, with analysts attributing the slowdown to a
weakening of the safe-haven franc as concerns about the euro
zone crisis eased.
The size of the SNB's foreign currency reserves is closely
watched by the market for clues as to how long its policy of
capping the franc at 1.20 per euro can be sustained. It set the
cap just over a year ago to lessen the risk of deflation and
recession.
Although the SNB's reserves rose in September to 73 percent
of annual output, the 2 percent month-on-month increase in the
reserves was far below the 20 percent jump seen in June and
July.
The SNB held foreign currencies worth 429.303 billion Swiss
francs last month, data on Friday calculated by the
International Monetary Fund's method showed. That compared with
a revised 420.797 billion francs of reserves in August.
"It is more a revaluation effect given tensions have eased
and the SNB wasn't forced to buy much, while the Swiss franc
depreciated against the euro," Sarasin economist Alessandro Bee
said.
At times during the past year, the SNB had to intervene with
huge sums to defend the franc-euro cap as investors fretting
about sovereign debts in Europe bought the safe-haven franc. The
franc spent months trading within sight of the 1.20 mark, and
even broke through it briefly in April, as fears grew that
Greece or another country might have to quit the currency bloc.
However, the European Central Bank's bond buying plan,
announced last month, has helped take the edge off market
jitters. The euro climbed 0.7 percent against the franc in
September, its best monthly performance since November.
The SNB held 60 percent of its forex reserves in euros, 22
percent in dollars, plus smaller amounts of other currencies
including yen and sterling at the end of the second quarter, the
most recent allocation data available.
A spokesman for the SNB was not immediately available for
comment on the reserve rise in September.
FEWER JITTERS
Already, in a sign of investors becoming less jittery, the
amount of cash commercial banks hold with the central bank - and
considered by many economists to be the best gauge of the SNB's
interventions - has already started to decline.
Yet despite signs of the euro crisis becoming less severe,
SNB Chairman Thomas Jordan said on Sept. 13 that the cap on the
franc remained the right policy tool.
Underscoring the need for the currency cap, the Swiss
economy, which long seemed immune to the woes of the euro zone,
contracted in the second quarter. Leading indicators, including
the ZEW investor sentiment index and the purchasing managers'
index (PMI) for the industrial sector, show the economic outlook
darkening.
The SNB's ballooning reserves have in the past proved fodder
for criticism, particularly for the influential right-wing Swiss
People's Party (SVP).
In 2010, when the SNB ran up a record 27 billion franc loss
on its holdings due to its efforts to tame the franc, SVP
ma stermind Ch ristoph Blocher called for then central bank chief
Philipp Hildebrand to resign.
Also helping to dispel criticism, the SNB, which is
a publicly held company, posted a hefty profit for the first
half of the year.
(Additional reporting by Martin de Sa'Pinto and Anirban Nag in
London; Editing by Susan Fenton)