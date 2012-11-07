DIARY-Top Economic Events to March 29
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------
ZURICH Nov 7 The Swiss National Bank's foreign exchange reserves declined a touch in October, data showed on Wednesday, a month during which the franc weakened against both the dollar and the euro.
The SNB held 424.378 billion Swiss francs ($449.70 billion) at the end of October, compared with 429.477 billion for September, according to preliminary data calculated by the standards of the International Monetary Fund.
($1 = 0.9437 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Catherine Bosley)
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------
BUENOS AIRES, Feb 24 A strike called by Argentine soccer players over unpaid wages overshadowed Friday's meeting of the country's Football Association (AFA), which was aimed at paving the way for the resumption of the league championships.
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------