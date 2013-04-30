ZURICH, April 30 The Swiss National Bank on Tuesday published the following allocation data for its foreign exchange reserves: Foreign currency holdings, in percent: Q1 2013 Q4 2012 Dollars 27 28 Euros 48 49 Sterling 7 7 Yen 9 8 Canada dlr 4 4 Other* 5 4 * includes AUD, SEK, DKK, SGD, KRW Investment categories: Q1 2013 Q4 2012 Gov. bonds 78 82 Equities 15 12 * The majority of the SNB's bonds had a AAA rating (Reporting by Emma Thomasson)