ZURICH, April 30 The Swiss National Bank on Wednesday published the following allocation data for its foreign exchange reserves: Foreign currency holdings, in percent: Q1 2014 Q4 2013 Dollars 27 27 Euros 47 48 Sterling 7 7 Yen 8 8 Canada dlr 4 4 Other* 7 6 * includes AUD, SEK, DKK, SGD, KRW Investment categories: Q1 2014 Q4 2013 Gov. bonds 74 76 Equities 15 16 * The majority of the SNB's bonds had a AAA rating (Reporting by Zurich Newsroom)