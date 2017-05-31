UPDATE 2-Citi hires two senior UBS Asia bankers for China, EMEA roles
* UBS China IB head Jiang Guorong leaving to join Citi in Sept
ZURICH May 31 The Swiss National Bank bought a net 77 billion Swiss francs ($79.01 billion) worth of financial assets in 2016 as it sought to keep a lid on the strong franc by intervening in currency markets, it said when releasing annual balance of payments data on Wednesday.
"From 2009 to 2016, as part of the implementation of its monetary policy, the SNB intervened – at times considerably – in the foreign exchange market. As a result, the reserve assets increased substantially. In 2016, net acquisition of financial assets in this category amounted to 77 billion Swiss francs," it said.
Reserve assets are central bank assets that are available at short notice and mainly consist of gold and foreign currency investments. ($1 = 0.9745 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by John Miller)
ZURICH, June 22 Luxembourg watchdogs have fined the local arm of Swiss private bank Edmond de Rothschild for its handling of funds linked to scandal-hit Malaysian investment fund 1MDB, a source familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
ZURICH, June 22 Swiss watchdog FINMA is conducting enforcement proceedings against Bank Edmond de Rothschild to determine whether it had fulfilled anti-money-laundering standards, FINMA said on Thursday after the Swiss private bank's Luxembourg arm was linked to scandal-hit Malaysian fund 1MDB.