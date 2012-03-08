* SNB posts consolidated profit of 13.5 bln Sfr

* Rise in gold price, gains in FX positions boosted profit (Adds details, background)

ZURICH, March 8 The Swiss National Bank recorded a profit last year, recovering from its biggest loss ever in 2010, due to a rise in the value of its gold holdings and as a cap on the Swiss franc helped its foreign currency positions.

The SNB recorded a 2011 profit of 13.5 billion Swiss francs ($14.8 billion), data provided by the SNB on Thursday showed. It had announced a preliminary profit of 13 billion francs in January.

Gains in foreign currency positions contributed 7.7 billion Swiss francs to the profit numbers, while the value of gold holdings rose by 5.4 billion francs.

The strong showing for 2011 will help reinforce the SNB's credibility among currency market players to defend the 1.20 per euro cap on the franc it set on Sept. 6.

The profit stands in contrast to a 21 billion franc loss for 2010 due to currency interventions to weaken the franc, which resulted in calls by right-wing politicians for then-Chairman Philipp Hildebrand to resign.

Switzerland's 26 cantons (states) are the central bank's biggest shareholders, and the huge loss last year led to fears they might have to forego their dividend. Yet the SNB will distribute a total of 1 billion francs to the cantons and the federal government.

Hildebrand stepped down on Jan. 9 after a public uproar over a controversial currency trade by his wife a few weeks before the SNB capped the franc.

($1 = 0.9174 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Richard Pullin)