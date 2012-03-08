* SNB posts consolidated profit of 13.5 bln Sfr
* Rise in gold price, gains in FX positions boosted profit
ZURICH, March 8 The Swiss National Bank
recorded a profit last year, recovering from its
biggest loss ever in 2010, due to a rise in the value of its
gold holdings and as a cap on the Swiss franc helped its foreign
currency positions.
The SNB recorded a 2011 profit of 13.5 billion Swiss francs
($14.8 billion), data provided by the SNB on Thursday showed. It
had announced a preliminary profit of 13 billion francs in
January.
Gains in foreign currency positions contributed 7.7 billion
Swiss francs to the profit numbers, while the value of gold
holdings rose by 5.4 billion francs.
The strong showing for 2011 will help reinforce the SNB's
credibility among currency market players to defend the 1.20 per
euro cap on the franc it set on Sept. 6.
The profit stands in contrast to a 21 billion franc loss for
2010 due to currency interventions to weaken the franc, which
resulted in calls by right-wing politicians for then-Chairman
Philipp Hildebrand to resign.
Switzerland's 26 cantons (states) are the central bank's
biggest shareholders, and the huge loss last year led to fears
they might have to forego their dividend. Yet the SNB will
distribute a total of 1 billion francs to the cantons and the
federal government.
Hildebrand stepped down on Jan. 9 after a public uproar over
a controversial currency trade by his wife a few weeks before
the SNB capped the franc.
($1 = 0.9174 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Richard Pullin)