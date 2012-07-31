* SNB's holdings of euros rise to 60 pct at end Q2

* SNB records profit of 6.5 bln Sfr for H1 2012

* Watched for clues on how long it may sustain franc cap

* SNB was sharply criticised for big loss in 2010 (Adds details on asset allocation, analyst comment, background)

ZURICH, July 31 The Swiss National Bank made 6.5 billion francs in the first half of 2012 including more than five billion in gains on its foreign currency positions, likely quelling critics of its policy of intervening in financial markets to cap the franc.

The central bank has seen its currency holdings jump more than 100 billion francs ($102 billion) this year as it enforced a 1.20 per euro cap set last September to try and stem a flood of cash from investors fleeing the euro zone's debt crisis.

The SNB's holdings of euros rose to 60 percent at the end of June from 51 percent at the end of March, its data showed on Tuesday, as it sold francs for euros to make the limit stick.

Over the last three years the SNB has accumulated a mountain of reserves - more than 300 billion francs, or over half Swiss annual output - as it sought to avert a recession brought on by the strong franc.

In 2010, a record loss of 27 billion francs on its forex holdings resulted in calls for then Chairman Philipp Hildebrand to resign. The bank made a profit last year of 13.5 billion francs.

Since then the size and performance of its portfolio of reserves have been closely watched for clues about future policy. The SNB is a joint-stock company that has to explain losses to its shareholders, principally Switzerland's 26 cantons, or states.

Questions have also arisen about whether the cap is needed because the Swiss economy has kept growing. An indicator of consumption compiled by Swiss bank UBS posted a strong rise in June, data on Tuesday also showed.

Informa Global Markets analyst Tony Nyman said the SNB's consolidated profit of 6.5 billion francs for the first half of the year, helped by the positive result from its forex positions, would likely silence critics for now.

"That profit should help to pacify any potential domestic criticism over its continued defence of the 1.20 ceiling," Nyman said. "Only if it cannot hold 1.20 will the criticism come."

DIVERSIFICATION

With the SNB buying euros to defend its cap, market participants have wondered how and when the SNB would sell the common currency for currencies such as the dollar or sterling to balance out its portfolio.

Given the growing questionmarks over the future of the euro, holding onto large quantities of the single currency exposes the SNB to the risk of large losses in future if the project as a whole was to go awry.

The SNB bought South Korean won earlier this year, and said in June it was evaluating other options. Most of its reserves are invested in top rated sovereign debt, with 10 percent in equities.

The data on Tuesday showed the SNB's dollar holdings slimmed to 22 percent from 28 percent as of the end of the second quarter, sterling slipped to 3 percent as did the Canadian dollars, and yen to 8 percent.

Holdings of other currencies - including the Singapore dollar and Australian dollar - inched up a notch to 4 percent, with some in the market saying the bank had diversified less than expected.

"The task is to defend the exchange rate. They're successful," said Credit Suisse economist Maxime Botteron. "I don't think the reserves are really that important at the moment." ($1 = 0.9811 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Catherine Bosley)