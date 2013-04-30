* First quarter profit of 11.2 bln Sfr
* Bank reports gains on foreign exchange reserves, share
holdings
* Gold reserves fall in value by 0.1 bln Sfr
(Adds detail on portfolio breakdown, background)
ZURICH, April 30 The Swiss National Bank
recorded a hefty profit in the first quarter, on gains
on its share portfolio as stock markets rallied and on a strong
dollar that helped boost the value of its huge currency
reserves.
The SNB capped the Swiss franc at 1.20 per euro in September
2011 to help stave off recession and the threat of deflation,
intervening heavily to defend that limit as the euro zone crisis
flared in 2012, swelling its foreign exchange reserves.
The SNB said the dollar strengthened 4 percent against the
franc since the start of 2013 and the euro gained 0.9 percent,
outweighing losses against the yen and sterling.
Exchange rate gains were 5.2 billion and valuation gains on
equities reached 4.9 billion. Total consolidated profit was 11.2
billion Swiss francs ($11.96 billion) compared with a
year-earlier loss that was restated as 1.6 billion francs.
Worries about the economic crisis in Cyprus pushed the
safe-haven franc up again in March, with the SNB's holdings of
foreign currency rising to 438.3 billion francs at the end of
that month.
At the end of March, the SNB said euro-denominated assets
made up 48 percent of its portfolio, down from 49 percent at the
end of 2012, while 27 percent was held in dollars, down from 28
percent, and 9 percent in yen, up from 8 percent.
The SNB, which is trying to diversify its portfolio, said
its holdings of other currencies - including the Swedish and
Danish crowns and the Australian and Singapore dollars, and
South Korean won - increased to 5 percent from 4 percent.
The value of its unchanged gold reserves fell in value by
0.1 billion francs. Gold prices tumbled in April to their lowest
in more than two years.
The right-wing Swiss People's Party has gathered enough
signatures to force a referendum on a proposal to ban the
central bank from selling any of its gold reserves.
A fund of toxic assets from UBS, the country's
largest bank which had to be bailed out in 2008, contributed 182
million to profits, the SNB said.
The SNB is a joint-stock company that has to report results
to its shareholders, most of whom are Switzerland's 26 states,
or cantons. They have come to rely on an annual dividend from
the central bank to help support their budgets.
In 2010, the bank came under fire after it ran up a record
loss of 27 billion francs on its currency holdings as it
intervened to try to weaken the franc.
($1 = 0.9368 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by John Stonestreet)